LEWIS HARDING, 19, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on High Cross Road, Rogerstone, on October 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

KAYLEIGH JOHN, 31, of Fallow Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen on January 29.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ADAM TALBOT, 36, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Mathern Road on July 30, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LIAM REED, 27, of Castle Wood, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN ILES, 64, of Bedwellty Pits, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, on December 2, 2022.

He was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

DALE WILLIAMS, 45, Scwrfa Road, Scwrfa, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246, Abersychan, Pontypool, on September 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

KEAL PAUL EVANS, 29, of Duffryn Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £307 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar, on September 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MICHAEL PARRY, 54, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months for driving with no insurance on King Street on September 5, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATHEW THOMAS HARVEY, 31, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on August 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LEWIS HUTCHINGS, 35, of Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Morgan Street on July 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DIANE JAMES, 64, of Rectory Road, Swffryd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 Brecon Road, Abergavenny, on September 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CHARLOTTE MALLON, 31, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 7, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MICHELLE CAROL ROWLANDS, 54, of Brynwern, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £162 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on September 1, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ROBERT THOMAS, 52, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on August 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.