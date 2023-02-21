This comes as the islanders attempt to pick up the pieces from the chaotic Casa Amor episodes of previous weeks.

The drama came to a head on Monday night when Olivia and Kai sat down for a candid talk around the firepit.

Olivia and Kai clash on Love Island after chaotic Casa Amor episode

On Monday, Olivia pulled Kai aside for a chat around the firepit after the pair clashed during their recoupling speeches at the end of Casa Amor.

While seated next to one another by the fire, Olivia said: I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings. Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from.”

To which Kai replied: “I feel like you’re happy with Max, I’m happy with Sanam.”

The ex-couple were together before drifting apart and recoupling by the end of Casa Amor.

Olivia continued: “But that’s not the point I’m getting at, you’ve said these things and I was really hurt at the fire pit when you called me fake. That’s not the person I thought I knew, they’re very strong things to say.”

“I do expect an apology for those comments.”

Kai said: “I’m not apologising for anything… that’s how I felt at the time.”

Shaq and Tanya break up by the fire pit on Love Island

Shaq and Tanya broke up after having a difficult few episodes following Casa Amor.

Much of this came to a head over Shaq's behaviour towards other contestants, which gave Tanya the "Ick"

Shaq ended the conversation by saying: "that was a good chat" before walking off.

However, the episode was not all drama when popular DJ Jax Jones arrived at the villa to entertain the loved-up contestants.

Jax Jones hypes up the Love Island contestants after arriving at the villa

The islanders received a text, telling them to welcome special guests to the villa ahead of a performance.

Will read out: “Islanders it’s time to get glam because tonight the Villa will host a special VIP performer! #ThisIsReal #OutOut.”

The excited islanders were then left wondering who it was before Tom guessed the right answer: “It’s Jax Jones!”

Jax Jones and Callum Scott then put on an unforgettable show before *** took to the stage to make an important announcement.

Fans confused after Jax Jones comes to the Love Island villa

Fans were expressed how they felt by the arrival of Jax Jones to the Love Island villa with one user saying: "Never heard of this geezer, should have just bought in Maya".

Another user said: I thought Jack Jones was a clothing brand" while another added: "Who tf is Callum Scott".

One user chimed in with: "Who the hell is jax jones? I haven’t heard oontz oontz music in some time so I’m very clueless rn".

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm.