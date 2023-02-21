This comes as the contestants attempt to pick up the pieces left behind by the chaotic Casa Amor episodes of weeks gone by.

This came to a head when Olivia pulled Kai aside to have a fireside chat in the centre of the South African villa.

Olivia confronts Kai after chaotic Casa Amor episode

🎧FIRST LOOK🎧



Martin's got his concerns about Tanya and Shaq, but the mood changes when a VIP touches down in the villa! #LoveIsland #ad pic.twitter.com/B5gY2fXZCp — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 20, 2023

On Monday, Olivia pulled Kai aside for a chat around the firepit after the pair clashed during their recoupling speeches at the end of Casa Amor.

While seated next to one another by the fire, Olivia said: I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings. Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from.”

To which Kai replied: “I feel like you’re happy with Max, I’m happy with Sanam.”

Olivia continued: “But that’s not the point I’m getting at, you’ve said these things and I was really hurt at the fire pit when you called me fake. That’s not the person I thought I knew, they’re very strong things to say.”

“I do expect an apology for those comments.”

Kai said: “I’m not apologising for anything… that’s how I felt at the time.”

However, the mood quickly shifted when Jax Jones and Callum Scott swaggered onto Love Island to do a very special performance.

This speech could be straight out of a rom-com 🤧 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DA0Fx3Iln3 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 20, 2023

Jax Jones and Callum Scott perform for the Love Island villa ahead of Tanya's big announcement

After Jax Jones and Callum Scott were revealed to the villa, the islanders were in for one hell of a show.

They enjoyed a night away from the drama until, that is, Tanya took to the stage to make a massive announcement.

Tanya apologised to Shaq after the couple broke up following a recent set of spats, saying she was "sorry for making you feel hurt" and that doesn't want anyone else "to feel like that again".

She also revealed that she snuck down the stairs to kiss Martin when the villa was asleep in a shocking admission to the other islanders.

Shaq appeared to forgive her and gave her a hug after the speel.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX from 9 pm.