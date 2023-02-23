The new Fireaway Pizzeria opened its doors in 18-20 Bedwlwyn Road this week. This is the chain’s second Welsh store after opening their Cardiff branch in late 2020.

The Ystrad Mynach branch is open from midday to 11pm seven days a week, and is also on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Outside the new store (Image: Fireaway)

Founder Mario Aleppo said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

Fireaway's pizza oven (Image: Fireaway)

Mr Aleppo, who launched Fireaway in London in 2016, aims to provide “an unrivalled pizza experience”, and has visited Italy to meet farmers who now supply him with peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

Fresh flour is brought from the mills in northern Italy on a daily basis to Mr Aleppo’s own specifications.

The new chain opened on February 21 (Image: Fireaway)

In 2021 the company won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA Awards.