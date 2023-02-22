Raymond Olsen, 37, from Newport took eight of the gadgets worth a total of £72.92 from B&M last summer.

Anna Parry, prosecuting, said: “The defendant entered the store, selected some EarPods and left without paying.

“He was later identified by CCTV security.”

Olsen, formerly of Church Road, now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to theft.

The offence took place on July 15, 2022.

The defendant has 84 previous convictions and is currently serving a jail sentence for other offences, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Peter Tarr, representing him, said this case should have been dealt with at the same time as these other offences which were committed following the B&M theft.

Olsen was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently to his present prison term.

He was also ordered to pay £72.92 in compensation.