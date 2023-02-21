Pancake Day – also known as Shrove Tuesday – marks the beginning of Lent which for some is a time of abstinence. Many will give up something they enjoy for the 40 days of Lent; the tradition behind pancake day was to use up ingredients before the fast.

But for others today is simply about enjoying these sweet (or savoury) treats. If you can’t be bothered to flip your own pancakes there are some places in Newport serving them up…

Drago Lounge

Drago Lounge, in Usk Plaza, has proven popular on TripAdvisor and is rated the number one place in Newport for a quick bite.

The café bar has a varied menu with pancakes earning a spot on the list. One guest – who opted for Greek yoghurt and fruit while their partner has bacon and maple syrup - described the pancakes as “lovely”.

Another previously disgruntled customer returned and praised the “exceptional” food and service, adding:

“I particularly love their buttermilk pancakes with crispy bacon!”

A different review claims the pancakes “weren’t freshly made” but they were “not terrible”.

Parc Pantry

Parc Pantry, on Larch Grove in Malpas, is an established coffee shop which is rated Newport's top place for a dessert.

Pancakes from here have proven popular; one reviewer describes the stacked pancakes with bacon and maple syrup as “to die for” while another describes it as “delicious and huge!”

Others have described Parc Pantry’s pancakes as “sooo good” and “amazing” while one less enthusiastic visitor wrote that they are “okay”.

Horton’s Coffee House

Horton’s Coffee House, on Millennium Plaza, is rated number 11 place for a quick bite in Newport.

One regular claimed that the venue’s pancakes and waffles are “best in UK” adding:

“Every time they are five star. You will not find nicer waffles or pancakes elsewhere.”

However, a separate reviewer (whose order is pictured below) claims they waited an hour for pancakes which has “no syrup or streaky bacon just fat” despite others claiming that they’re “amazing” and “lovely”.

Where's your favourite place for some pancakes? Let us know in the comments.