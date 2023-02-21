Environment agency Natural Resources Wales has issued two flood alerts for Gwent today, Tuesday.

In Newport, residents of areas along the banks of the River Usk should be alert to the possibility of flooding until at least Thursday morning.

High tide in the city brought river levels of 7.4 metres on Tuesday morning and there are warnings of similarly high levels over the coming days.

The Usk is expected to reach 7.1 metres shortly after 8pm this evening.

As well as the city centre, the alert also covers Caerleon.

In Monmouthshire, a flood alert for the River Wye is also in force until at least Thursday morning.

High tide is expected in Chepstow at around 8.45pm this evening and at 9.05pm in Tintern.