A dog walker spotted the doors of a black transit van open, and a blue sable Shar Pei appeared by the side of the road in Lon Gellideg, Oakdale at around 11.30am on Saturday, February 18.

The van then drove off down a dead end before going back in the opposite direction.

Where the dog was abandoned (Image: RSPCA)

Lucky to escape serious injury, the dog evaded capture for several hours, running in and out of traffic on nearby roads and onto open land behind the business park.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Smith joined the woman and other members of the public in trying to bring him to safety, after some gentle coaxing with food, he eventually went close enough to a man who was able to secure him with a lead,

The Shar Pei was taken by the RSPCA officer for a check-up at a nearby vet.

Ms Smith said: “Unsurprisingly, this poor dog was petrified and bewildered by what had happened to him and he spent a long time running loose in the area, despite the concerted efforts of concerned members of the public who had stopped to assist.

The dog was coaxed with food and water by the RSPCA (Image: RSPCA)

“He was running in and out of traffic on nearby roads and it was extremely fortunate that he wasn’t injured or ended up causing an accident in the fading light.

"From the information that we have, it would appear that someone has deliberately dumped him from their van and then driven off without a second thought for his welfare.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the dog walker who stayed and spent a long time in the area trying to catch him, and to the man who also kindly assisted with the rescue and was the one he eventually decided to go to - everyone’s efforts almost certainly saved him from potential injury and further distress.

The Shar Pei was dumped near the IG Doors premises in Lon Gellideg, Oakdale (Image: RSPCA)

“If people are struggling to cope with their animals, we’d urge them to seek help and advice rather than taking the sort of heartless action we’ve seen here.”

The dog is now in the care of the local authority.

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information about the incident which happened near the IG Doors premises in Lon Gellideg, Oakdale.

Anyone who recognises the Shar Pei or has information about the van which is described as having business type writing along the side should contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.

The dog is now in the care of the local authority (Image: RSPCA)

The RSPCA has dealt with 1,529 incidents of animals being abandoned in the first month of this year, compared to 1,390 for the same period in 2022, a rise of ten percent.

It is believed the cost-of-living crisis and the expected financial pressures on pet owners during the festive season, may have led to the upsurge.

Pet owners are urged to seek help before letting problems escalate.

The charity has opened a telephone helpline: 0300 123 0650 - to support people, while practical help can be found on a cost-of-living hub.