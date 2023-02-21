All Saints Church in Church Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran has previously been given planning permission for the toilet that can turn human waste into compost-like material.

But church warden Angela O’Brien has said there is now a race against time to trim back branches of the tree at the entrance to the church, which are over hanging the path through the grounds.

The church has asked Torfaen Borough Council for permission to prune lower secondary branches of the yew, which is subject to a tree protection order, and to reduce its crown by three metres so building materials can be brought on site with the toilet to be built adjacent to the church.

Ms O’Brien has appealed for Torfaen’s planning department to make a speedy decision and has stated in her application form: “The building work is set to commence in three/four weeks time, ie beginning of March 2023.

“We would need to instruct a tree surgeon to undertake the necessary work prior to the delivery. An early resolution of our application therefore would be much appreciated.”