The new market at Goodes Fitness on Edlogan Way will be held on the last Sunday of the month, with its first edition being held on Sunday, February 26, from 10am until 3pm.

It will feature 15 stalls, offering a mixture of local food and craft producers.

Candle store Simply Rural Hooper's is one of the stalls at the market (Image: Fennah McGivern)

The market is currently applying for a licence to move outside.

Stall holder and owner of The Cookes Bake Fennah McGivern thanked organiser Dion Goode from Goodes Fitness for setting up the market.

Fennah at Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival last year (Image: Fennah McGivern)

“Me and my partner Ben Cooke run a home baking business called the Cookes Bake," she said.

“The market will be very beneficial to Cwmbran as it’s a fantastic way of bringing the community together and giving them a chance to support local, especially as many of the traders are from Cwmbran themselves.

Crafty Su will provide handmade gifts at the market (Image: Fennah McGivern)

“What’s great about being a trader at markets is that you really do become close to the other traders – many of us have worked together before and always try our best to help each other out.

“Dion has been fantastic and we are very grateful to her for setting up this market as it really gives us an opportunity as local businesses to trade within our community.”