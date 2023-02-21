The initiative aims to be sensitive to the feelings of customers who have had a parent pass away.

An email was sent out to Waitrose subscribers on Sunday (January 19), a month before Mother's Day, giving them the choice.

The email reads: "We understand that Mother's Day can be an emotional time and we want to make sure we're not talking to you about anything that may be upsetting.

An example Waitrose email for opting out of Mother's Day content (Image: Waitrose)

"So if you'd prefer not to receive these emails this year, just let us know below.

"Don't worry, you'll still receive our other emails as usual, full of the latest news, food and recipe inspiration."

A Waitrose spokesperson spoke on the practice, saying: "While Mother's day is a celebratory time for many of our customers, we know it can be painful for others, who have appreciated the chance to opt out of marketing."

Waitrose has offered the option of opting out of Mother's Day promotional content for the past two years, along with a host of other supermarkets.

Additionally, card and gift companies such as Moonpig have also been offering the opt-out option.

In a recent email, Moonpig wrote: "It's Mother's Day next month, and we know it can be a difficult time for many people.

"If you'd rather not receive any of our Mother's Day emails, just click here to opt out and we'll take care of it for you."

The online florist Bloom & Wild was the first company to have the option in 2019 and MP Matt Warman encouraged other advertisers to adopt similar policies.

The policy has received some criticism for potentially still causing some distress if an individual was to receive lots of emails having the option to avoid Mother's Day material.