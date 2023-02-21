MILLIONS of Tesco Clubcard customers have just seven days to use their vouchers, Tesco has warned.

Clubcard vouchers worth more than £16 million have yet to be redeemed by shoppers, and they will expire next week.

The vouchers, which have helped households across the UK buy a weekly shop on a budget, were first issued in February 2021.

Customers have been able to use them to reduce the cost of a weekly shop, or fill up their cars with petrol.

 

They can also use the vouchers to treat themselves to more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers or to pick up a great new deal with Tesco Mobile.

However, on February 28 the Clubcard vouchers will expire.

Tesco Loyalty Director, Tash Whitmey, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”

The supermarket recently announced a further price lock until Easter on more than 1,000 everyday staples included in its Low Everyday Prices offer.