Clubcard vouchers worth more than £16 million have yet to be redeemed by shoppers, and they will expire next week.

The vouchers, which have helped households across the UK buy a weekly shop on a budget, were first issued in February 2021.

Customers have been able to use them to reduce the cost of a weekly shop, or fill up their cars with petrol.

By giving away our surplus food via the food-sharing app @OLIO_ex, we’ve been able to stop 30 million meals from going to waste. A commitment to reducing all our food waste that helps local communities and the environment! #EveryLittleHelps pic.twitter.com/ISnGEhHfHK — Tesco (@Tesco) February 20, 2023

They can also use the vouchers to treat themselves to more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers or to pick up a great new deal with Tesco Mobile.

However, on February 28 the Clubcard vouchers will expire.

Tesco Loyalty Director, Tash Whitmey, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”

The supermarket recently announced a further price lock until Easter on more than 1,000 everyday staples included in its Low Everyday Prices offer.