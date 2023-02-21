The 15-year-old victim was on his way to catch a train at Pye Corner railway station when the incident happened.

Previously, the boy's mother told the Argus her son had been approached by two balaclava-clad assailants who punched and kicked him.

He was left with facial injuries including black eyes, she added.

British Transport Police has passed the investigation to Gwent Police.

A spokesperson for the local force said: "We had a call at about 6.30pm reporting a 15-year-old boy had been assaulted that evening, near Pye Corner in Rogerstone, on Wednesday, February 15.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log 410 15/02/23.

Alternatively, send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.