LloydsPharmacy was acquired last spring by the Aurelius Group, and its parent company rebranded to Hallo Healthcare in September.

The move was followed by an announcement Lloyds would axe 237 of its pharmacies within Sainsbury’s supermarkets by the end of 2023.

However, it has also led to the sale of branches across Gwent, including at least three in Caerphilly county borough, two in Torfaen, one in Blaenau Gwent and one in Newport, the Argus understands.

A spokesperson for LloydsPharmacy said any sales of stores were taken "in the interests of patients, colleagues and the business".

But one LloydsPharmacy employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said sales had been completed without the knowledge of pharmacy staff, who were kept “in the dark” and “wondering what the hell is happening".

They added that in one branch, employees didn’t know the pharmacy had been sold until the new owner walked in and introduced themselves.

“We’ve got mortgages, we’ve got children, and we’re at a point where we don’t know what’s going on,” the employee added.

“Some [staff] have worked for LloydsPharmacy a long time. We’re frustrated with the unknown, and the lack of communication.

“I’m also concerned for my customers not understanding what’s going on. They could quite easily think we’re closing.”

In several cases, LloydsPharmacy branches had been bought by independent retailers, the employee told the Argus.

They said the lack of long-term certainty had caused “low morale” among staff who have been made to feel like “we don’t matter”.

“We worked so hard through Covid, and carried on for our customers, and now we get treated like this,” they added.

A LloydsPharmacy spokesperson told the Argus the firm "regularly reviews its pharmacy estate to ensure it is operating sustainably and any decision to sell stores is taken in the interests of patients, colleagues and the business".

They added: “At all times, patient safety remains our top priority ensuring that our customers and patients are always able to access vital prescriptions, health advice, products and services.”