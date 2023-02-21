Feedback from residents has been instrumental in helping to shape the budget proposals and original savings totalling more than £600k are now being reconsidered.

The list of savings that are being revised include:

• A proposed 20 per cent increase in fees for booking sports pitches to be reduced to 12 per cent

• A rethink on the withdrawal of £10k funding for Markham Community Centre – the subsidy will now be tapered over a three-year period from April 2023.

• A funding programme called the Community Empowerment Fund will be reduced by 30 per cent rather than withdrawn completely.

• A proposed 10 per cent saving for specialist education provision (SenCom) to be postponed pending discussions about an agreed regional approach

• The proposed reduction of 5.5 hours in funding for community centre caretaker costs to be changed to four hours and tapered over three years from October 2023.

We have listened carefully to the views of our residents and, as a consequence, we have had a rethink about a number of our original savings proposals.

Caerphilly, like all local authorities across Wales, is facing significant financial challenges at the moment, but we have worked hard to protect the community from deep cuts thanks to our prudent financial management.

One of the key proposals is a one-off use of council reserves totalling £15.35million. Caerphilly has healthy reserves at present, the majority of which are ring-fenced and ear-marked for specific schemes. However, an element of the funds can be used as a contingency for a ‘rainy day’.

Another key recommendation in the report is to increase Council Tax by 7.9 per cent for 2023/24. This would increase the Band D precept from £1,253.95 to £1,353.01 (an annual increase of £99.06 or £1.91 per week).

It's important to note that even with a 7.9 per cent council tax increase, Caerphilly will remain one of the very lowest council tax rates in the whole of Wales.

The council’s cabinet will consider the final budget report on February 22 ahead of a meeting of full council the following day.