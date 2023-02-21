The emergency services were first called to Somerset Street, in Abertillery, at 11.20pm on Monday following reports of a "medical emergency".

Gwent Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, where they treated a man.

He was later taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, where - at the time of the latest police update - he remained in a "critical" condition.

Aerial view of Abertillery and the area of Somerset Street where police investigations are under way. (Image: Google (map source))

No other details of the incident, or how the man came to be in that condition, have been made public.

Police officers spent Tuesday conducting enquiries in the Somerset Street area "to establish the circumstances" of the incident.

A section of the road, between Hill Street and Cwm Cottage Road, was closed at around 6.20am on Tuesday, according to police information.

It was reopened shortly before 4pm, with officers reporting that no further action was required.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a medical emergency in Somerset Road, Abertillery at around 11.20pm on Monday, February 20.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A man was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff where he remains in a critical condition.

"Officers carried out enquiries to establish the circumstances and determined no further action was required.

"The road has now been reopened."