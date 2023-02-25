GOT a spare two million quid lying around?

This huge, detached property in Langstone, which boasts five bedrooms with en-suite facilities, is being marketed by Fine & Country, Usk with an asking price of offers over £2,1000,000.

It is based in an ‘Area of Outstanding Beauty’ (AONB) with panoramic views of the countryside and it covers more than 15 acres including the garden and outbuildings.

Along with the main house – which is approached by a “long sweeping” driveway includes a ground source heat pump and solar panels - the property includes:

  • Grazing paddocks;
  • Kennels;
  • Three stables and a tack room;
  • Garden shed with basement and greenhouse;
  • A large workshop (outbuilding);
  • Luxury accommodation (outbuilding);
  • Double garage and parking space;
  • Three shepherd huts with hot tubs.

Outdoors there is a fish pond and a separate section with five dog kennels, a pig pen, an owl enclosure and a chicken coop.

There are two reception rooms in this family home. The spacious sitting room has an exposed stone wall and a fireplace which includes a free-standing log burner.

This room also has two sets of double glazed doors leading onto a sheltered courtyard which has flowerbeds and an integrated barbecue.

The lounge is “light and airy” with wood effect ceramic tiled flooring – which is in various parts of the building – and bespoke fitted oak shelves.

A separate room is currently used as a gym but could also work as an office, playroom, or studio space. This room has an exposed beamed ceiling and a door to the rear patio.

The enormous kitchen and dining area includes wall and base units topped with granite work surfaces.

It has a Belfast sink with an instant hot water tap and draining boards, plus a five burner gas job and extractor fan.

This room, which has French doors giving easy garden access, also boasts:

  • Feature plate racks;
  • Glass fronted display cabinets;
  • A central island with built in cupboards and drawers.

The master bedroom includes a Juliette balcony looking over the Usk Valley.

This room also has bi-fold doors leading to the balcony and the upper deck which currently houses a hot tub.

All five of the spacious bedrooms in this enormous property are en-suites.

See photos of the bedrooms, en suites, and more at the gallery at the top of this page.

