The building was closed in July last year while work took place to transfrom part of the building into an “information hub”.

Face-to-face teams from customer services, housing and appointeeships will be based in the John Frost Square building from Monday, February 27, while the library will re-open the following day, Tuesday, February 28.

The building will boast a new local studies section for anyone researching their family tree, while a variety of council services will now also operate from the site following the Welsh Government grant-funded works that have taken place over recent months.

Outside Central Library, Museum and Art Gallery in John Frost Square (Image: Newsquest)

Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council, said: “Residents will be able to access a range of council services in a much more accessible venue in the heart of the city centre close to the bus station and car parks.

“It makes much better use of a council-owned building and the work to accommodate extra services has included new rooms where meetings can be held with residents in comfortable and confidential surroundings.

“A much brighter and more welcoming foyer has been created. I’m also pleased that Urban Circle has won funding to create some unique artwork within the building and I look forward to seeing that taking shape over the coming weeks.”

The pop-up library which was set up in the Kingsway Centre while the building was closed will shut on Saturday, February 25.

Other services will also use the building but on an appointment-only basis.

Opening times: