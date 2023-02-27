And this is a round up of just some of the bargains you could snap up - with one even having a £0 reserve.

The next sale starts from midday on Tuesday, March 7, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 9.

First and second floor flats, at 4 Forge Lane, Blaina, may be picked up for a snip as they are listed with a guide price of £0.

Flat one is on the first floor and has a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom while flat two has a living room/kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

Once renovated the flats could achieve monthly rental of £475 per month each.

A substantial, bay-fronted, mid-terrace property, 47 Eton Road, Newport, has been two flats but would also suit conversion to a HMO (Home in Multiple Occupation) or use as one large family residence.

The property, listed with a guide price of £138,000-plus, is situated in a sought-after location close to local amenities and shops but also convenient for Newport city centre and access to the M4.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, three rooms, kitchen area and bathroom area and on the first floor there are two rooms, kitchen area and bathroom area. Outside there is a forecourt and rear garden.

A three-bedroom, semi-detached, bay-fronted property, 2 Lawrence Street, Caerphilly, is being offered with a guide price of £123,000-plus.

It has two reception rooms, kitchen and ground floor shower room.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms. The property has some original features including fireplaces, an original oven and high ceilings with original cornice.

To the rear there is an enclosed mature garden with side pedestrian access.

A two-bedroom, mid terrace property in up-and-coming Baneswell, close to Newport city centre, 70 Jones Street, has a guide price of £90,000-plus.

It is ideal for renovation or for buy to let.

The property, which has a bathroom on the first floor and a garden to the rear, has enjoyed good occupancy levels over many years.

Typically properties in good order in the area, which is close to the railway station, can achieve in the region of £750 pcm.

A three-bedroom terrace property located in Baneswell, 31 Bailey Street, is offered with a guide price £75,000-plus.

There is a living room, kitchen, and bathroom on the ground floor and a garden to the rear.

It is currently tenanted and is achieving a monthly rental of £500 pcm, although it is suggested that market rental for this property should be approximately £800 pcm.

Substantial four-bedroom at 22 Station Road, Abergavenny, is close to the market town's centre with its wealth of boutique independent shops and eateries and the well-renowned market.

Listed with a guide price of £180,000-plus, the property requires full upgrading but offers amazing potential and benefits from gas central heating (not tested).

A three-bedroom terrace property requiring improvement, 23 Bailey Street, Baneswell, Newport is in a popular and convenient location.

Listed with a guide price of £63,000-plus it offers a lounge, open to diner, fitted kitchen and shower room with enclosed rear garden.

Typically properties in this area can achieve in the region of £800 per calendar month making this an ideal investment opportunity.

Alternatively it is ideal for those looking to renovate and resell or owner occupiers.

Offered with a guide price of £99,000-plus, 5 Devon Place, Newport, is a mid-terrace property arranged as two flats.

The property, which historically has had good occupancy levels, is two maisonettes currently let to tenants.

The ground and lower ground floor offers a one-bedroom flat with the first and top floors offering a studio style flat with attic room and a level garden to the rear.

A two-bedroom, mid-terrace house, 53-59 Beaufort Road, Tredegar, which has previously enjoyed good occupancy levels, is offered with a guide price of £66,000-plus.

Requiring a little work to be able to be let makes it an ideal investment for those looking for buy to let.

The property offers lounge, kitchen/diner with two bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor. There is a low maintenance garden with gated pedestrian access to the rear lane.

Elevated semi-detached bungalow, 6 Stonerwood View, Newbridge, is located in a no through road with far reaching countryside views.

Accommodation includes lounge, kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms and bathroom.

Outside there is a lawned front garden with side gated access to a rear garden with lawn, patio, two storage buildings, rear access and far reaching views.

The property, with a guide price of £59,000-plus, is to be sold with tenant in situ who very much wants to stay. The current rental income is £500 pcm.

A traditional end-terrace property arranged as two flats, 10 Greenfield Terrace, Ynysddu, near Blackwood, is listed with a guide price of £63,000-plus.

Arranged as a one-bedroom flat to the ground floor, the first floor is currently an open-plan room with bathroom area.

The majority of the property has been stripped out ready for renovation.

Considered ideal for those looking for either a project or buy to let investment typically one bedroom flats in the area can achieve in the region of £500-£550 per calendar month depending on the standard.

Four-bedroom, mid-terrace property, 6 Arael View, Abertillery, could benefit from updating, is listed with a guide price of £46,000-plus.

On the ground floor there is a kitchen, lounge diner and wc and on the first floor is a utility and bedroom four with the three other bedrooms and family bathroom on the second floor.

Typically three/four bedroom properties in the area can achieve in the region of £675-£800 per calendar month depending on standard.

The town of Abertillery offers good local amenities and excellent road links to the M4 and the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

Number 1a, Market Street, Tredegar, is listed with a guide price of £27,000 and presents an opportunity to acquire a two-bedroom, mid-terrace property offering potential to improve.

Located close to Tredegar town centre with its wide range of shops and amenities, there are excellent road links to the A465 and nearby towns of Bargoed and Blackwood.