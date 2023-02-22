Cwmbran High School teacher Claire Brewster, 35, was over the limit when she had the collision on Newport’s Malpas Road.

She had been drinking lager at a neighbour’s house before she got behind the wheel after her boyfriend had asked her for a lift.

Claire Brewster. Picture: Facebook

Anna Parry, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “Police attended Malpas Road after the defendant’s vehicle collided with a stationary vehicle near a set of lights causing damage to both vehicles.

“She was taken to hospital.”

Brewster tested for 85 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Cwmbran High School. Picture: Newsquest

The legal limit is 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Brewster, of Clos y Fran, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, with the offence taking place on September 3 last year.

She had no previous convictions.

Jamie Campbell, representing Brewster, said: “The defendant is very upset.

“She fully accepts responsibility for her actions.

Newport Magistrates’ Court

“This was a miscalculation rather than any deliberate action on her behalf.

“She was arrested and brought to court today.”

Magistrates heard how a summons for her to appear previously had been sent to a wrong address, with Brewster being brought to court in custody by the police after an arrest warrant was issued.

“The defendant had been around a neighbour’s house during the afternoon and early evening,” Mr Campbell told the court of the offence.

“She had drank a couple of cans of lager and was asked by her partner to pick him up and she thought she was OK to drive.

“The defendant didn’t think she was over the legal limit.”

Her lawyer added: “She is a teacher at Cwmbran High School and teaches drama and English.

“She hopes she can continue with her job.

“This was completely out of character.

“She has learnt a very hard lesson and will not trouble the courts again.”

Brewster was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £500.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.