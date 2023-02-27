Based on Western Terrace in Cross Keys this end terrace property is being marketed by Number One Real Estate, Newport with a guide price of £140,000.

For those looking for something a bit quirky, the property – which includes two bedrooms and one bathroom – delivers with an unusually shaped ground floor due to the terraced building being on a corner plot.

On the ground floor of the house is a kitchen, living room, reception room (currently used as a dining room), and a shower room.

People entering the home are greeted by the kitchen which is open plan with a living space.

The kitchen has integrated appliances including cupboards and worktops, plus an oven with a four-ring electric hob.

Beyond this kitchen and living space is an additional room, which includes a feature wall and a window to ensure the room is well lit.

This is currently used as a dining room but could have potential as an office or playroom.

This room gives access to the rear porch which leads to the property’s garden and offers side access to on-street parking. It also leads onto the shower room.

This tiled room has a walk-in shower with curved doors, hand basin and a toilet which is somewhat section off from the other facilities.

Upstairs is a smaller area due to the unique shape of this building.

On this floor there are two double bedrooms, including one which boasts extensive fitted wardrobes with mirrored doors.

The garden of this quirky home is designed to be low maintenance and is largely decked making it ideal for outdoor gatherings, al fresco dining, and barbecues (when the Welsh weather allows it).

This home is within walking distance of Cross Keys station. It’s also near a rugby football club, a park, a primary school, and a Coleg Gwent campus.

People can find this property listed on RightMove at bit.ly/3Siop3s