Paul Webb and his family, including two young children, visited Harvester in Pontypool last month.

But Mr Webb said he was concerned to see "no signs or warnings" that the exits were locked.

In response Harvester said they "acknowledge a mistake was made".

The chained fire exists (Image: Paul Webb)

The chained fire exits. Picture: Paul Webb

Mr Webb and his family visited the restaurant on Tuesday, January 24.

He said: “We noticed the fire exit next to us was bolted shut. There was no signs or warnings that this was out of action and couldn’t be used.

“We addressed this to a waiter who said another one was open, however we looked and this was also locked.

“This was very dangerous and is also a safety breech as all emergency exits were chained shut with a full restaurant.

“We again told the manager on the way out about the locked exits who replied that it’s not down to her and the morning manager should have checked them.

“Not only was the service appalling the restaurant was an unsafe place with managers who do not take responsibility.”

Mr Webb wrote a written complaint to the branch and received a £10 voucher.

Locked emergency exist at Pontypool's Harvester (Image: Paul Webb)

Locked emergency exit at Pontypool's Harvester. Picture: Paul Webb

The family were also told there was no table for them when they arrived, despite having booked.

“I made it clear that we needed to be seated," said Mr Webb. "Eventually we were seated in a very dark corner of the restaurant where there was low over hanging lights.

“They were so low that you could catch your heads on them.”

A spokesperson for Harvester, Pontypool said: “We take the safety of our restaurant very seriously and have a strong track record with the local environmental health officer (EHO).

“We acknowledge a mistake was made by our team in our daily safety checks that day, but this was rectified as soon as it was raised.”