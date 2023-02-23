Patrick O’Driscoll, 26, also took £120 worth of gift vouchers, a handbag and credit cards after he broke into the property in Caerphilly.

The victims were asleep upstairs when the crime took place.

Hannah Freidman, prosecuting, said the BMW was recovered after it was abandoned near the defendant’s sister’s house in the Ely area of Cardiff.

Detectives found his DNA in the vehicle as well as at the scene of the crime in Caerphilly.

O’Driscoll, from Cardiff, pleaded guilty to burglary on November 3, 2021.

The defendant had 21 previous convictions for 47 offences which included 15 for theft related matters.

He has four previous convictions for burglary and was jailed for five years in 2019.

Byron Broadstock, representing O’Driscoll, said his client had nearly served the equivalent of two years in prison while being held on remand.

“The cause of the delay is a mystery,” he told Cardiff Crown Court.

“There has been a delay of a year when the police had all the evidence in February 2022.

“Your honour has not heard a satisfactory explanation for that.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told O’Driscoll: “You have an appalling record.

“This offence was committed at a time when the victims were at home and this must have been very distressing for them.

“You have very worrying antecedents for a man of 26.

The defendant was jailed for two years and four months.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.