It is believed the illness is due to shigella infection, an intestinal infection.

Symptoms can include diarrhoea – which can include blood, a temperature and abdominal pain.

The symptoms can begin one to two days after being infected and can last up to seven days. This infection is not life-threatening but can result in hospitalisation in some cases.

A Public Health Wales spokesperson said: “Public Health Wales is aware of an increase in cases of gastrointestinal illness in the Abergavenny area, which may be due to shigella infection.

"All appropriate public health actions needed are being taken with the required urgency.

“Shigella infection (shigellosis) is an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria known as shigella.

"The main symptom of shigella infection is diarrhoea. It is not life threatening, although in some cases it may result in hospitalisation, but symptoms usually clear up with four to five days.

“Anyone who may be concerned about any symptoms they’re experiencing should contact 111 over the weekend and evening or contact their GP in-hours service during weekdays.”

Public Health Wales said it is currently unable to provide the number of confirmed cases.