The Ambulance Service was called to a residential property on Bedwas Road, Caephilly yesterday, February 20.

A man was taken to the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff, and today Gwent Police has confirmed he "remains in a critical condition".

Speaking on Monday a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (February 20) shortly after 1pm to reports of a medical emergency in a residential property on Bedwas Road, Caephilly.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer colleagues.

“One person was transported to the University Hospital Wales Cardiff.”

The incident caused the A468 to be partially blocked and there was queuing traffic both at B4600 Bedwas Road (Bedwas Bridge Roundabout).

According to Stagecoach all local Caerphilly bus services were delayed and bus services 50 and 50A to Newport were also affected.