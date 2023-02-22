Mardy AFC, who currently sit top of the Gwent Premier League Division Two, plan to install the 20ft x 8ft container, which is described as “neutral coloured”, on a patch of grass close to Mardy Village Hall, which is adjacent to its recreation ground home.

The club, which last year won the Gwent Central Division One title and which has been playing football for 125 years, plans to use the container for storage.

Chairman Chris Price informed supporters via the club’s programme for its most recent league fixture, a 2-0 victory over title rivals Thornwell Red & White on Saturday, February 18, that funding for the container is in place and it will boost the club’s development.

Mr Price wrote: “It’s been a fantastic week for the club in securing funding for a new storage container and mower. Which will be massive in helping the club move forward.”

Mardy had sought advice from Monmouthshire County Council on whether it could place the shipping container at the ground and was told a full planning application would be required.

The club’s application states the hall and football club and their continued presence is supported by the council’s planning policies it also says it has consulted with Llantilio Pertholey Community Council.