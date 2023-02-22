St Pierre Country Park, in Portskewett, has submitted an application for a certificate of lawfulness to cover the use of two areas of land at both ends of its site which provides luxury holiday lodges.

One is an area on the northern edge of the site, which is used as a play area, and the other on its southern end, which is a service area that houses the sewage treatment system and gas tanks and are also used for exercise and dog walking.

Owner Michael Vowles, whose firm bought the former caravan site in 2016, after holiday lodges had been added, has said in his application the evolution of the site over 20 years has meant the “exact boundary of lawful use has not been defined”.

He has submitted aerial photographs, dating back to 2004, that demonstrates how the site has changed and that the areas where either maintained or in part use, to support the application that is being considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department.

The application acknowledges the 2004 photograph doesn’t show any activity taking place in the storage area but Mr Vowles says it would have been used for dog walking.