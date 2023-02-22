PLANS to convert a residential garage into a one-bedroom holiday let in a rural area of Monmouthshire have been submitted to the county council.
The garage, at Worlod Yr Awel on Old Ross Road in Llandewi Skirrid was granted planning permission in 2006, but the homeowners are now seeking permission to convert it for holiday accommodation.
Pre-application advice, provided by the council to the applicants, has said that they should provide evidence of when the garage was built, how it was used and why it has become redundant in support of their application.
