Tin Can Kitchen, based in the car park of What Stores in Rogerstone, will be showcasing a range of new slow-cooked Texas barbecue sandwiches which will soon be added to the venue’s daytime menu.

Co-owners Barry Fallon and Jordan Phillips will be offering pulled pork and barbecue beef brisket sandwiches, as well as vegan jumbo hot dogs and a special recipe house-made potato salad.

Spirit of Wales Distillery will also be at the event on Sunday, March 5, selling gin and rum-based cocktails, plus their premium Welsh drinks which are distilled and bottled in Newport.

The local distillery recently collaborated with Matthew Pritchard, of Dirty Sanchez and Dirty Vegan fame, to create SWYD Vodka, named after his award-winning tattoo and barber shop in Cardiff.

“With spring on the horizon, what better time to get the griddle out and cook some tasty food?” said Mr Phillips.

“We’re celebrating the start of a new season the only way we know how – with good food and the local community, not to mention some tasty tipples from our good friends, Spirit of Wales Distillery.”

Tin Can Kitchen, which is based in a shipping container along with Al Forno, offers food for collection and an evening delivery service with it hoped that this event will establish Tin Can Kitchen as a daytime dining spot.

It’s based near various walking routes and visitor destinations and boasts a seating area for al fresco dining.

Mr Fallon, who is also head chef, said: “Tin Can Kitchen is based close to Twmbarlwm, which makes for a great hike from our location. The popular Fourteen Locks Canal Centre is also nearby.

“What better after a hike, than to grab some hearty street food from a local family-run kitchen?”

He added that he hopes the event will show they’re “more than just a takeaway service” and is “perfect for spending some time with friends over good food.”

The event will run from midday to 4pm on Sunday, March 5. People are advised to come early and warned that parking is limited.