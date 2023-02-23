Boards have been placed on the Rodney Road end of Newport City Footbridge in a bid to reduce the noise caused by the walkway as people cross.

Victoria ward councillor Gavin Horton said the trial was “really welcome within the local area”, saying that, for people living nearby, the noise caused by people crossing the bridge was "the bane their lives".

The boards have been placed on a small section of one side of Newport City Footbridge. (Image: Newsquest)

During the trial, the decibel levels produced when people go over the boards has been measured to compare against the sound produced from crossing the current walkway.

“For me it’s an irritation, but for residents it’s been the bane of their lives for quite some time,” said Cllr Horton, who also owns Horton’s Coffee Shop on that side of the bridge.

“It’s really welcome within the local area to get the issue resolved. People will be able to get a good night’s sleep.”

A Newport City Council spokesperson said the results of the trial were “still being considered”, but Cllr Horton said the early signs were that it has had a positive effect, and that it could be a “cost effective” solution to the issue.

“The engineers seem really positive it’ll work,” he added.