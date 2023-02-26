The property, on East Market Street in Pill, has been listed with a starting price of £48,000 by Paul Fosh Auctions.

The rooms above the garage are currently registered as an office, although the agent said these could be converted into a flat, subject to planning permission being granted.

Inside the rooms above the garage, where there is a staircase up to a vaulted area. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions

The ground floor comprises a car pit with metal doors, with a separate entrance to the rooms upstairs.

Accessed via the staircase, there is an open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area, an office/bedroom, a shower and toilet at the back, and a staircase up to a vaulted area – which is ideal for storage.

The agent says the property provides a “good investment opportunity” whether rented out separately or as a package, or if it is converted into housing.

The rooms upstairs have an open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions

“The property could also appeal to buyers wanting a central location to town, a business requiring garage parking with office above, storage rooms or flat subject to necessary planning consents,” said a Paul Fosh auctions spokesperson.

The property will go under the hammer on Tuesday, March 7, with bids closing on Thursday, March 9.

More information can be found at paulfoshauctions.com