We look at their cases.

William Beer

A 97-year-old man thought to be 'Britain's oldest killer driver' was jailed after knocking down an elderly pensioner crossing the road with his Zimmer frame.

William Beer, from Caerphilly, a former coal miner who worked in the pits during the Second World War, ran over 84-year-old pedestrian Illtyd Morgan.

He was locked up for 28 months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Luke Carvalho

Daeshaun Webbe

Two thugs left a man unconscious after they kicked, punched and stamped on him as he lay helpless on the floor during a brutal assault in Newport city centre.

Cousins Daeshaun Webbe, 20, and Luke Carvalho, 21, set upon Scott Thomas who was attacked as dawn broke following a night out.

They both admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Webbe, of Church Street, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 22 months and Carvalho, of Milman Street, Newport, jailed for 22 months.

Luke James

Drug dealer Luke James kept cannabis in his fish tank.

His Blaina home was raided after Gwent Police linked him to a County Lines drugs telephone.

The 39-year-old was jailed for 23 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Levy Timmins

A drug dealer was “back at it again” after coming out of prison when police caught him offering to supply cocaine.

Levy Timmins, 29, from Newport had tried to go straight following his release from jail and was working as a trainee plasterer.

But he was sucked back into the drugs world and was acting as a go-between for cocaine traffickers.

Timmins was locked up for four years.

David McPaul

David McPaul, 41, from Ebbw Vale was arrested when detectives found mobile phone messages sent to him from a user called “Sneaky Sneaky” asking for drugs.

The Scotsman was jailed for more than five years after he was caught supplying heroin for the third time.