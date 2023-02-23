STEPHEN BARGE, 63, of Market Place, Abercarn, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of an extreme pornographic image of a person having sex with an animal on August 16, 2022.

He was ordered to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

NABIL HAIL, 19, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was fined £400 after he admitted assault by beating on January 16.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, £50 compensation and a £160 surcharge.

IESTYN LAZENBY, 18, of Energlyn Crescent, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a wing mirror in Bedwas on January 20, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

MARIA CEDULOVA, 43, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MATTHEW WALL, 30, of Clarence Place, Newport, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police car on August 22, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, £150 compensation and a £80 surcharge.

STEVEN POWELL, 36, of Alderman Close, Blackwood, was fined £85 after he admitted possession of cannabis on Bridge Street, Abercarn on February 13.

He was also ordered to pay £80 costs.

JASON DAVID MILLER, 45, of Channel View, Penygarn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the B4237 Chepstow Road, Newport, on August 16, 2022 while not wearing a seat belt.

EDWARD BOATENG, 44, of Afon Court, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport, on August 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

GRANVILLE COTTLE, 52, of Newport Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.