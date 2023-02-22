The popular singing contest will be hosted in Liverpool this year following Ukraine’s win.

The UK will be hosting on behalf of Ukraine.

Who is hosting Eurovision 2023?





The full presenting and commentary line-up has been revealed, including Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan and Claire Sweeney.

The hosts for Eurovision 2023 will be Eurovision legend Graham Norton, Ukrainian singer, composer and frontwoman of The HARDKISS alternative band, Julia Sanina, Emmy Award-winning actor, Hannah Waddingham, and singer-songwriter, pop star and TV presenter, Alesha Dixon.

Say hello and привіт to our #Eurovision2023 family! 🤩



Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, Rylan, Scott Mills, Mel Giedroyc, Timur Miroshnychenko and Sam Quek ✨



Read more here: https://t.co/NyBgKL7TLd pic.twitter.com/sIELbSuVvn — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) February 22, 2023

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, appearing in VT inserts during the live shows plus giving live insights from Ukraine’s commentary box in the Liverpool Arena. Alongside Liverpudlian presenter, Sam Quek, he will front the Opening Ceremony live stream on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube Channel.

For the Grand Final commentary on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Graham Norton and actor and comedian Mel Giedroyc will take turns in the commentary box to bring those watching at home their unique and expert views on the 2023 acts.

For the first time in the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest history, both Semi-Finals will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with radio DJs and Eurovision experts, Scott Mills and Rylan bringing UK audiences their colourful and insightful commentary.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripted, says: “The BBC is thrilled to have such a talented line-up bringing the Eurovision Song Contest from Liverpool - on behalf of Ukraine - to the world.

“One thing that truly unites us all is music, and we’re proud to have a team - who are well accustomed to the worlds of music, performing and live broadcasting - as part of our Eurovision presenting family.

“It will be a remarkable moment for the BBC to deliver two huge pinnacles in this year’s broadcasting calendar, the King’s Coronation and Eurovision, within the same week.”