The day celebrates the Welsh Patron Saint, St David, who is said to be one of the greatest figures in the 6th century Welsh Age of Saints.

He was the founder of numerous religious communities before his death on March 1, 589.

He was canonised by Pope Callixtus in the 12th century, and St David’s Day has been celebrated every year since.

Is St David's Day a public/bank holiday?

Scotland has St Andrew’s Day, Ireland has St Patrick’s Day, so why doesn’t Wales have a public holiday for St David’s Day?

Successive UK governments have so far failed to grant Wales similar powers despite the then Welsh National Assembly voting unanimously in favour of a St David’s Day Bank Holiday in 2000.

Gwynedd Council allowed its staff a public holiday last year on March 1, to celebrate St David's Day.

The UK government in response to this decision said it was due to the close integration with the English border that they couldn’t grant a Welsh public holiday, stating it would cause too much disruption to businesses.

Although there isn't a public holiday, you can still celebrate the day and there are a number of events to help you do so:

How to celebrate St David’s Day 2023

Parades around Wales

From Wrexham to Cardiff and everywhere in between, there are a number of parades across Wales to join in with and show off your true Welsh colours.

The National St David's Day Parade is an imaginative celebration of Welsh heritage and culture that takes place in the Cardiff City Centre on March 1.

It’s a non-military parade that brings together cultural groups, school children and musicians - and plenty of locals in traditional Welsh costume.

The St David’s Day Parade is one of the highlights of the year in Wrexham.

Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam, in partnership with Wrexham Council, has once again organised an exciting celebration for Wednesday, March 1.

The St David's Day Parade is one of the most highly anticipated events on the Wrexham calendar. (Image: Wrexham Council)

There will be entertainment from various artists outside The Guildhall to welcome the crowds from 12pm onwards.

There will also be annual processions and celebrations in several other towns across the country, including Aberystwyth, Carmarthen, Lampeter and Colwyn Bay.

Visit a Cadw castle

There is not a shortage of castles to visit on St David’s Day with Wales boasting more than 600 of the fabulous fortresses.

These include UNESCO World Heritage Site castles in Conwy, Beaumaris, Caernarfon, and Harlech as well as some of the lesser-known spots like lonely Llansteffan, Dolbadarn and Castell y Bere built by native Welsh princes.

To celebrate St David's Day, Cadw is offering free entry to many of its historic castles. Pictured: Conwy Castle. (Image: Patrick Glover)

To celebrate St David’s Day, Cadw is offering free entry to many of our historic places.

Sing a song at one of the many musical events in Wales

The Welsh are well known for their singing, just look at Sir Tom Jones.

So, what better way to celebrate the Welsh Patron Saint than belting out a tune or two?

You can head to St David’s Hall in Cardiff for an evening of stirring Welsh songs. It’s a thoroughly Welsh affair with big-name musicians and orchestras playing Welsh favourites new and old.

Or, there is the BBC Now: St David's Day Welsh Myth and Legend - Past and Present which takes place on Wednesday, March 1.

The standard price for a ticket for the BBC Now event ranges between £5 - £20.

St David’s Day Lunch

Venture to mid-Wales, in the heart of Powys and you will find the picturesque Elan Valley.

As well as the vast array of activities you can undertake in the area, they also have an Elan Valley St David’s Day Lunch which will take place on Wednesday, March 1.

Celebrate Wales’ Patron Saint with a delicious lunch, showcasing the best of local and Welsh food.

The menu is yet to be released but you can be sure it will contain some delicious treats for you to enjoy.

Early bird celebrations

If you can’t wait until Wednesday, there are a number of events across Wales to celebrate the occasions prior to the event.

Cadw’s Caerphilly Castle and Castell Coch are both running St David’s Day activities on Saturday, February 25.

CAERPHILLY CASTLE - St David’s Day



Come to Caerphilly Castle and enjoy a custodian led tour around the castle and talks about St David as well as card making and craft activities.

25 - 26 February 10:30 - 15:30



Find out more here: https://t.co/FCjlQ8dEPw pic.twitter.com/HoUQ4zviXA — Cadw (@cadwwales) February 21, 2023

At Castell Coch you’ll find craft activities, Welsh folk music, face painting, making a daffodil and colouring in St David’s flags and dragons.

Plus, arguably the biggest event - Croeso, a two-day music, food and entertainment festival takes place on Friday and Saturday (February 24 and 25) in the Swansea city centre.

There is something for everyone at the festival with food stalls, cookery demonstrations, Welsh bands, rugby for little people, giant walk-about characters, and a daffodil dash.