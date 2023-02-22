POLICE said they were called out to reports of concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge on Tuesday evening.

The incident forced officers to close a section of the A4281 in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale while they supported the man.

Today, Wednesday, a spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed that man "came off the bridge to safety".

The road was reopened afterwards.

The incident happened on the approach to the A465 Heads of the Valleys road shortly before 9pm.