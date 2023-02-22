Michael Noakes, 63, from Caerphilly arranged to meet up with her at Cardiff Central train station but then called it off.

The defendant got a shock when the police arrested him after paedophile hunters had turned up at his home.

Noakes had fallen for a sting operation carried out by a group called Dank Dragon.

One of their members had posed as an underage girl called Isabel from Cardiff and she and the defendant began talking online.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said: “The messages became more and more sexualised.

“They talked about meeting up and what they would do together.

“He offered to educate her sexually.

“She said she was scared and he said he would look after her.

“He arranged to meet her at Cardiff railway station and take her back to his home.

“But that was cancelled when the defendant said he had no money.”

Mr Griffiths told Cardiff Crown Court: “He was confronted by paedophile hunters, the police contacted and the defendant was arrested.

“When he was interviewed he admitted he asked for photographs of her naked.

“The defendant said they could lie on a bed naked.

“He denied having a sexual interest in children.”

The court was told Noakes has been “suspended from his job” as a care worker.

The defendant, of Woodland View, Wattsville, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging a child sex offence.

The offences took place in November 2021.

Noakes had previous convictions dating back to the 1980s but none that were relevant to these offences.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, said: “He feels remorse and is disgusted by what he has done.

“Nothing like this has happened before.

“He was hounded out of the area where he had lived for many years.

“The defendant received threats and was moved by police to another area of Gwent for his own safety.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Noakes: “You are now something of a pariah and members of your own family have cast you aside.”

The defendant was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Noakes must register as a sex offender for five years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.