A MAN has pleaded guilty to growing drugs at a “substantial cannabis factory”.
Josel Shtrepi, 29, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, admitted producing cannabis on January 23 on the basis he was “just the gardener”.
Paul Hewitt, representing him, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant was there to simply water some plants.
“He wasn’t benefiting from it in any significant way.”
His barrister added: “It was a substantial cannabis factory.”
Shtrepi also claims he was trafficked into the UK.
The prosecution claims that the defendant played a “significant role” in the running of the cannabis factory.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned the case which could be resolved at a trial of issue.
Shtrepi was remanded in custody.
