JOSHUA EVANS, 26, of Mount Pleasant Road, Risca, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on Gelli Crescent on November 18, 2022.

He was banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

MATTHEW HADYN FARRANT, 33, of Tamar Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £896 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

LOGAN HEWLETT, 21, of Whitethorne Street, Crumlin, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 90mph in a 70mph zone on the A472 Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, on June 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

BEN STACEY, 25, of Picked Lane, Nash, Newport, was ordered to pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MATTHEW EDWARDS, 37, of Rawlinson Terrace, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale, on August 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

KATHERINE FENLON, 69, of Hermitage Road, Whiteley, near Tintern, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £350 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 St Lawrence, Chepstow, on September 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KAROLINA SLUSARZ, 33, of Mountside, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RACHEL MONDAY, 33, of Westway, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Caerwent on August 26, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.