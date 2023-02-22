In November the Argus reported that Llanyravon Court Nursing Home in Llanfrachfa Way was stripped of its registration, and in January Torfaen Council announced that residents at the home had been moved to alternative placements and the home closed for good.

This followed a series of revelations by the Argus about failings at the home, including that 90-year-old resident Patricia Parfitt had broken both her legs falling out of bed, and died 16 days later.

Patricia Parfitt in hospital (Image: Kathryn Rimmer)

Patricia Parfitt in hospital. Picture: Kathryn Rimmer

She was reportedly ringing the toilet buzzer for nearly two hours.

Inspectors from Care Inspectorate Wales made the decision to de-register Llanyravon Court on November 14, 2022, and now it has been put on the market, with a price tag of £750,000 with Christie & Co.

Open ulcerated sores on one woman's leg (Image: Anonymous)

Open ulcerated sores on one woman's leg. Picture: Anonymous

The home, which had a food hygiene rating of one, was run by Golden Care and had been ordered to take action to improve issues around cleanliness, kitchen hygiene, and staffing levels, as well as medication management, and governance systems and processes by the end of October. A later inspection by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) concluded that not enough progress has been made.

Key points from CIW’s inspection report included that people were not always protected from abuse and neglect, medication was not always administered as prescribed and risks of cross contamination because of poor hygiene and cleanliness standards.

Outside the former care home (Image: Street View)

Outside the former care home. Picture: Street View

The three-storey nursing was constructed in the late 1980s, with an additional extension added in 2008, the former care home has 50 bedrooms, 41 of them have an en-suite.

Oliver McCarthy, associate director for care at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “We’re seeking unconditional offers for this large Cwmbran care home which would suit elderly care providers, specialist care providers, and also developers, subject to the necessary consents.”

Christie & Co suggests the property should be re-opened as a home and the new owner ‘would be returning a much-needed service to the local community.’

The property will need to be re-registered with the CIW to trade as a care home once again.