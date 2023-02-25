CAMERON BARRON, 29, of Cae’r Garreg, Oakdale, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Newbridge Road on October 19, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

GARETH NASH, 29, of Highmead, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was jailed for 14 weeks but the sentence was suspended for two years after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a door on October 19, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a three-year restraining order, a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and must pay £154 compensation.

JACK MARTYN STUCKLEY, 33, of Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £426 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GARETH OWEN O'SULLIVAN, 41, of Brynglas Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, on September 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

GARETH RHYS PRICE, 34, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool, on September 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

VIOREL RADIZ, 30, of Gloster Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on September 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ALUN WILLIAMS, 30, of George Hill, Brithdir, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £402 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Caerphilly on September 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

AMY SHIRLEY WILLIAMS, 54, of York Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale, on September 16, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JAMES HOWELL, 34, of Afon Mead, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.