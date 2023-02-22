Daniel Jacques, of Penrith in Cumbria, was over the limit in a Vauxhall Corsa at the restaurant on Newport’s Lyne Road on February 4.

The 38-year-old defendant gave a reading of 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Jacques, 38, of Hutton Hill, Penrith, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The defendant was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £900.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £360 surcharge.