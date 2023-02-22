A MAN has been caught drink driving in a McDonald’s car park - 270 miles from home.
Daniel Jacques, of Penrith in Cumbria, was over the limit in a Vauxhall Corsa at the restaurant on Newport’s Lyne Road on February 4.
The 38-year-old defendant gave a reading of 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Jacques, 38, of Hutton Hill, Penrith, pleaded guilty to drink driving.
The defendant was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £900.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £360 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here