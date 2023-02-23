A UK-WIDE gym chain is opening a new location in Cwmbran.
JD Gyms Cwmbran will have more than 100 pieces of equipment, a sauna, and multiple class studios.
The chain launched in 2014 and has more than 75 sites across the UK, including two in Cardiff and one in Newport.
A spokesperson for JD Gyms said: “When launched, JD Gyms Cwmbran will be a state-of-the-art facility with hundreds 100's of pieces of the very best fitness equipment, huge class studios, Eleiko functional rig, spacious changing rooms with saunas and a sprint and prowler track.
“Plus, vast free weights and functional areas.
“JD Gyms Cwmbran will give you a truly cutting edge fitness experience at an incredibly affordable price, with 200 discounted memberships available. 1st month £5, NO contract and NO joining fee.”
The location and opening date of the Cwmbran gym are yet to be confirmed.
This news comes after Cwmbran's shopping centre enjoyed a bumber last 12 months with 22 units opening.
