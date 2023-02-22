A MAN accused of trafficking cocaine has been granted bail.
Ashley Stockwell, 21, of Railway Close, Talywain, Pontypool, is alleged to have been concerned in the supply of the class A drug between January 1, 2021 and January 31 this year.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Stockwell’s case was sent to the crown court and he was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article