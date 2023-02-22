A MAN accused of trafficking cocaine has been granted bail.

Ashley Stockwell, 21, of Railway Close, Talywain, Pontypool, is alleged to have been concerned in the supply of the class A drug between January 1, 2021 and January 31 this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Stockwell’s case was sent to the crown court and he was granted conditional bail.