Police were called to an address in North Heath, Chieveley, Berkshire, on March 26 last year following a report of badger-baiting in the area.

While at the scene, a member of the public handed over a small terrier dog with open wounds, which they had found nearby.

An officer took the dog to the nearest vet for treatment, where John Greedy, of Broad Street Common, Peterstone Wentlooge, confirmed it belonged to him.

Greedy, 20, was charged by postal requisition on June 13 last year, and was subsequently found guilty of duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure welfare and was fined £360 and told to give up the dog.

A more recent photo of the terrier having recovered from her injuries and found a new home. Picture: Thames Valley Police

He was also ordered to pay £775 in costs following his conviction at Reading Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 14.

Investigating officer PC Sean Morris, of the Hungerford and Downlands neighbourhood team, said: “A thorough investigation has led to John Greedy’s conviction as well as a fine and costs totalling more than £1,000 and the safe rehoming of a beautiful terrier looking for a fresh start."