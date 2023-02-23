Jordan Cripps said groups of young people hang around outside his house in Ystrad Mynach, sometimes sitting on the bonnet of his car - saying he had been left wanting to sell his house.

Mr Cripps sent us this doorbell camera footage showing the type of behaviour he has been dealing with.

Gwent Police confirmed that they were called to Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach following a report of anti-social behaviour.

"Gangs of kids hang around outside my house in the dark sitting on my car bonnet and wall," said Mr Cripps.

“It is like being in a third world country and it is forcing me to want to sell my house.

“They hang around outside my house for about an hour in the afternoon and then half an hour in the evening.

“I have been to the police and was told that they don’t have the resources.”

Group outside Jordan's house (Image: Jordan Cripps)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called at around 5.20pm on Sunday, February 5, to Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, following a report of anti-social behaviour.

“Officers attended and searched the area, no persons were seen to be acting in an anti-social manor.

“We’re committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns or witness anti-social behaviour, please call us on 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter.”