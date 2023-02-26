Saturated in its own unique past, Blaenavon in the Eastern Valley - optimistically launched as a book town to rival Hay on Wye in 2003 - is a UNESCO World Heritage Status site.

Now a shop with accommodation above at 32 Broad Street, which is still filled with books to keep even a bibliophile busy, has come on the market.

And another, just a few steps up the high street and currently occupied by a charity, is also for sale at the same auction.

The three-storey former book shop at number 32 has two floors above and is listed for sale with a guide price of £75,000-plus by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, who is also selling the other, smaller shop just up the street at 35 Broad Street with a guide price of £52,500-plus, believes the two properties could appeal to a range of potential buyers.

Ms Bisley said: "We've already had interest from people intrigued by the area which is steeped in history from the dawn of the Industrial Revolution at the start of the 18th century. Others recognise the opportunities there are for exploiting the potential for these and other properties in this World Heritage town.

"Subject to the relevant consents, the two could be targeted squarely at the tourism markets to take advantage of the history which abounds in the area. There could be the possibility of converting the properties for retail tourism use or perhaps considering conversion for use as AirBnB accommodation.

"Located on the ground floor of larger property is the two room book shop. The mass of books in the shop are included in the sale. The top two floors make up a three-bedroom maisonette which can be accessed via the shop or via the entrance to the rear of the property. Additionally there is a head-height basement and a large attic.

"The pair of properties are located in what is the main street in Blaenavon. The larger of the properties holds a prominent core position on the intersection of Broad Street and Burford Street. The smaller property has a retail unit on the ground floor with a one bed flat above.

"Both are ideally situated within walking distance of tourist attractions such as Blaenavon Ironworks, The Heritage Railway, World Heritage Centre and The Big Pit. Additionally, Blaenafon Cheddar Co, which matures its cheeses in the former pit, is located on Broad Street which attracts hoards of tourists to the area.

"Directly behind the buildings is Lion Street public car park, and Lion Street bus station and are within close proximity to transport links and all local amenities."

The two Blaenavon properties are included in a catalogue of some eighty properties which are being offered online at the Paul Fosh Auctions sale starting from midday on Tuesday, March 7 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, March 9.