Thomas Hunt made the threat against the Royal Oak pub in the Pontnewynydd area of Pontypool earlier this month.

The 25-year-old also damaged a door panel worth £200 at the bar, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Hunt, of Greenwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and threatening to damage or destroy property.

The offences took place on February 3.

His case was adjourned to March 15 so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared and he was granted conditional bail.