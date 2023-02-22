Emergency services were called to a crash on Hollybush Way at around 8.20am on Wednesday, February 22.

The crash involved a BMW and a Nissan Micra, and a section of the road was closed between the roundabout for Cwmbran Drive the roundabout with Two Locks Road while the police, ambulance and fire service attended.

Both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The BMW driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, and was subsequently arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The Nissan Micra driver’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Gwent Police have said.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Hollybush Way, Cwmbran at around 8.20am on Wednesday, February 22.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The collision involved two cars, a black BMW and white Nissan Micra, both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The driver of the black BMW, a 39-year-old man from Cwmbran, was later arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and remains in police custody.”