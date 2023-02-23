The Pontygwindy Inn on Pontygwindy Road was voted the fifth most popular pub in Caerphilly according to TripAdvisor.

The pub announced via Facebook that a new management team has taken over running the venue, and a new menu has been launched.

The Pontygwindy Inn’s Facebook post said: “Exciting news. The Pontygwindy Inn is under new management, and we can't wait to bring you some fantastic changes to this beloved pub.

“Our new team is dedicated to providing you with the best possible dining experience, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you all soon.”

The pub’s new menu features lots of pub favourites including hunter's chicken, cod and chips and the spicy ultimate beef burger.